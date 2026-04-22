TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 56° Winds: SW 20-25 G 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 75° Winds: NW 10-15 G 25

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 80° Winds: SW 5-10





Tuesday’s Haiku

Still windy tonight

Breezy and cooler Wednesday

Highs below normal



Mostly clear and windy through tonight with gusts around 35-40 mph as the area of low pressure moves through the region. Cooler and breezy on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Lighter winds on Thursday with a slight warm up. Highs in the low 80s through Friday. We have more wind again this weekend. Highs in the upper 70s.