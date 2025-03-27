Windy Today, Tonight, Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is windy, with southwest gusts peaking at 35 mph in the afternoon, potentially stirring up some dust. Expect a partly cloudy sky today. We'll start in the 60s and highs will rebound to the mid 80s.

Wind gusts to 30 mph continue tonight as lows dip to the low 60s after midnight.

Friday morning is still windy, with southwest gusts to 35 mph in the morning tapering to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wake-up temperatures in the 60s will be limited to the mid 70s, which is average for late March. Mostly cloudy conditions in the morning yield to mostly sunny conditions by the end of tomorrow afternoon.

Friday night lows will be cooler, in the 50s, on the heels of afternoon highs in the mid 70s Friday. Low temperatures remain in the 50s across the weekend and next week.

We'll keep highs in the mid 70s across the weekend, with 20 mph gusts Saturday and a partly cloudy sky. Sunday brings 30 mph gusts and a mostly sunny sky.

Monday (the last day of March) remains in the mid 70s with a few 30 mph gusts.

April begins Tuesday, and we'll begin a stretch of highs in the low 70s (a bit below-average) that lasts for the rest of the week.

The UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea.

The forecast pollen levels are high this week, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast may approach "unhealthy for sensitive levels" due to possible blowing dust both today and tomorrow.