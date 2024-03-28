Windy Today and Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS — Southwest gusts of 40 mph are expected today and tomorrow, and a Wind Advisory is in place from 1:00 p.m. Thursday through 1:00 a.m. Friday. Morning temperatures start near 60° and finish near 74° this afternoon under partly cloudy, windy conditions. Still windy tonight, with gusts of 35 mph and lows in the low 50s. Friday sees 20 mph gusts at sunrise increase to 40 mph in the afternoon, when readings reach 71°. Showers are possible in the mountains Friday night and valley rain will develop Saturday morning. Rain chances around 60% Saturday suggest wet and cloudy conditions during the day, with 50s in the morning and low 60s in the afternoon as gusts linger at 25 mph. Easter Sunday starts in the upper 40s and the chance of spotty showers. Peeks of sun through the clouds as a 30% rain chance lingers and we struggle to escape the upper 50s and reach the low 60s alongside 25 mph gusts. A couple tenths of an inch of rain are forecast in Las Vegas on Saturday, and a few hundredths are possible Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch for 4" to 12" of snow is in place Saturday afternoon and night for the Spring Mountains above 6,000 feet. Monday in Las Vegas sees a light north breeze at 10-15 mph with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun as temperatures move from the 40s early to the mid 60s later. Highs jump back to the low 70s Tuesday and the mid 70s Wednesday as sunshine and gusts of 15-20 mph prevail.