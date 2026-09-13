Windy Sunday ahead for Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Breezy with gusts up to 25mph. Low: 84°

TOMORROW: Mostly clear skies. W SW Wind 10-20mph, gusts up to 30mph. High: 102°

MONDAY: Sunny with light wind. High: 100°

Get ready for another blustery day in Southern Nevada! We'll track sustained wind speeds throughout most of Sunday up to 20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Prepare for blowing dust and debris. Temperatures will run a few degrees warmer than average with highs reaching the low-triple digits in the Las Vegas valley. We'll stay breezy to kick off the work week with highs getting back to the upper 90s by Tuesday.