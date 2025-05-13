Windy Morning, Breezy Afternoon, Cooler Today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is still windy, with morning gusts of 30 mph and afternoon gusts of 25 mph. Wake-up temperatures are in the 60s. Highs will be below-average, in the mid-to-upper 70s, under a mostly sunny sky.

Lows tonight dip to near 60° with a lingering 10-20 mph breeze from the west-northwest.

Wednesday begins chilly, near 60° with lingering northwest breezes at 10-20 mph and sunshine. Afternoon highs rebound to near 80° with west breezes at 5-15 mph and sunshine.

Thursday starts in the low 60s early with light winds and sunshine. Las Vegas sees mid 80s and a few afternoon gusts of 10-20 mph alongside continued sunshine the rest of the day.

Friday brings 90° after starting in the mid 60s. The sky turns mostly cloudy in the afternoon as southwest winds increase to 15-25 mph.

Saturday looks windy, with southwest gusts of 25-35 mph, highs in the mid 80s, and a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday carries a 30% chance of passing showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder, as cooler highs in the mid 70s return to Las Vegas. We'll be mostly cloudy with southwest winds at 15-25 mph.

Highs next week climb from the upper 70s Monday to the mid 80s Tuesday and low 90s Wednesday and beyond.

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today due to ozone, and "good" tomorrow as northwest breezes sweep pollution out of the valley.