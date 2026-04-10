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Windy, Cool with a Chance of Showers This Weekend

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TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:59° Winds: SW 10-15 G20
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High:78° Winds: SW 15-20 G30
SUNDAY: Chance of showers High:71° Winds: SW 15-25 G35

Friday’s Haiku

Fifties overnight

Mild and windy Saturday

High temps near eighty

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows the 50s. Cooler and windy this weekend. Mostly sunny on Saturday. A chance for a few showers on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves through. Highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Dry weather next week with highs in the 70s and 80s. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

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