Windy, Chance of T'Showers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is windy and there's a chance for spotty showers and thundershowers.

We'll wake up to the upper 50s and 60s with south winds at 10-20 mph. Southwest gusts reach 25-30 mph in the afternoon, when highs peak in the mid 70s.

A 20% chance of showers and thundershowers develops in Las Vegas after 11 a.m., and increases to 40% from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A cold front will shift winds from southwest to northwest tonight as temperatures eventually dip to the mid 50s.

Friday is quite cool for April; we'll wake up to the 50s with northwest winds at 10-20 mph, and daytime highs only reach the upper 60s as northwest winds blow at 15-25 mph. There's a small 10% chance of a shower alongside a mix of sun and partial clouds.

Saturday looks sunny and pleasant, albeit cooler-than-average for April. A crisp early morning near 50° with north breezes at 5-15 mph gives way to afternoon highs in the mid 70s as breezes linger at 5-15 mph.

Easter Sunday starts chilly, in the low 50s at sunrise, but sunshine warms Las Vegas up to the low-and-mid 80s in the afternoon. Southwest breezes at 10-15 mph are expected after a calm morning.

Next week brings highs in the mid 80s, which is a bit above-average for this time of year.

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels range from medium-high to high the next several days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today as ozone has gathered in the warm atmosphere.