Windy and Warm on Friday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:69 ° Winds: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High:85° Winds: SW 15-20 G:35

SATURDAY: Sunny High:81° Winds: NW 5-10 G:20



Thursday’s Haiku

A windy Friday

Sunny, highs in the eighties

Secure loose objects

Clear skies overnight with lows in the 60s. Dry weather in Southern Nevada this week. An area of low pressure will move into the region on Friday, bringing very strong winds and cooler air. Gust around 35 mph in the valley and gusts up to 50 mph in the Spring Mountains. Watch out for blowing dust and debris and secure anything that could get picked up. Less wind and cooler temperatures this weekend. Highs reaching into the low 80s. The average high time of year is 87. Warmer temperatures return next week. Overnight lows will dip into low to mid 60s.