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Windy and Seasonably Cool on Friday

Windy and Seasonably Cool on Friday
Meteorologist Linh Truong Live From Montagna Park
Posted
and last updated

TONIGHT: Clear Low:54° Winds: NW 10-15 G25
FRIDAY: Sunny High:74° Winds: NE 15-20 G30
SATURDAY: Sunny High:80° Winds: NE 5-15 G20

Thursday’s Haiku

Fifties overnight

Windy, sunny tomorrow

Seasonably cool

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s and still remaining breezy. Sunny and windy on Friday with wind gusts around 30 mph and highs in the 70s. We’ll see less wind and warmer temperatures as high pressure builds back into the region this weekend. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up through next week. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

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