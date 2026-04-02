Windy and Seasonably Cool on Friday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:54° Winds: NW 10-15 G25

FRIDAY: Sunny High:74° Winds: NE 15-20 G30

SATURDAY: Sunny High:80° Winds: NE 5-15 G20



Thursday’s Haiku

Fifties overnight

Windy, sunny tomorrow

Seasonably cool

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s and still remaining breezy. Sunny and windy on Friday with wind gusts around 30 mph and highs in the 70s. We’ll see less wind and warmer temperatures as high pressure builds back into the region this weekend. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up through next week. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

