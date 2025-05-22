Windy and Near 100° Today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wake-up temperatures in the 70s reach the 80s at 9:00 a.m. and the 90s at 11:00 a.m. Las Vegas highs will hit 99° this afternoon as southwest gusts reach 30 mph. Partly-to-mostly sunny conditions are expected today.

Lows late tonight dip to the low 70s as southwest winds linger at 10-20 mph with a partly cloudy sky.

Southwest gusts remain on Friday, reaching 30 mph at times. Saturday gusts linger at 20 mph, while Sunday's peak winds calm down to 15 mph.

Highs hover in the mid 90s from Friday through this weekend, and stay there into the first half of next week. That's a few degrees above-average for late May.

Highs late next week will return to near 100°; the last few days of May and the first few days of June may bring the first official triple digit heat to Las Vegas (if we don't sneak there today).

Late night and early morning low temperatures remain in the low 70s during this stretch.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next three days, with ragweed, grass, and oak listed as the predominant pollen types, then "high" on Sunday.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone and particle pollution. Wind may stir up some dust at times.