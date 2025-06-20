Windy and Hot Today, 90s This Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Summer officially starts at 7:42 p.m. and Las Vegas expects another day in the triple digits. Look for highs near 104° and southwest gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

Morning breezes at 10-20 mph reach 20-30 mph by midday, and stay that strong through evening. Winds linger Friday night through Saturday morning at 15-25 mph.

Because it's dry, conditions are ripe for fires to spread quickly, and a Red Flag Warning is in place today and tomorrow.

Saturday wind gusts reach 35 mph, but highs should stay in the upper 90s for the first time in two weeks. Saturday morning will begin in the upper 70s at sunrise.

Sunday temperatures start in the low 70s, and daytime highs are limited to the mid 90s. Daybreak breezes at 10-20 mph weaken to 5-15 mph by midday.

Monday stays in the upper 90s, and Tuesday remains just shy of 100°. Triple digit heat returns by the middle of next week, which is typical for late June.

Nighttime lows in the 70s this weekend will be closer to 80° by the end of next week.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.