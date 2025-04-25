Windy and Cool Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today starts in the 60s and 70s with light south breezes at 5-15 mph and a partly cloudy sky.

Friday and Saturday are going to be windy; afternoon southwest gusts of 30 mph could stir up some dust, especially in open areas.

Highs in the low 80s Friday will take a drop to the low 70s this weekend; Las Vegas remains in the upper 70s Monday before warmer weather returns for the rest of next week.

Low temperatures dip to the low 50s late Friday night, and stay that cool across the weekend. Plan on wake-up readings in the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Gusts of 30 mph Saturday linger at 25 mph on Sunday. Partly cloudy conditions each weekend day accompany highs of 73° and 70°, respectively.

Highs next week warm to the mid 80s Tuesday and the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday (which is May 1st). Las Vegas returns to 90° next Friday but likely dips back to the 80s for the following weekend.

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels range from medium-high to medium the next several days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow as breezes stir up particle pollution, and possibly some dust.