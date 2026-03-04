Windy and Cool on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:52° Winds:SW-NW 10-15 G25

THURSDAY: Sunny High:66° Winds:N 20-30 G40

FRIDAY: Sunny High:65° Winds:NW 15-20 G30



Wednesday’s Haiku

Low fifties tonight

Very windy on Thursday

Highs in the sixties

Mostly clear and breezy tonight with lows in the 50s. A strong area of low pressure will be moving into the region Thursday, bringing cooler air and gusty winds to Southern Nevada. Highs will reach into the upper 60s which is close to normal for this time of year. We’ll be windy and cool again on Friday. Temperatures will be warming back up into the 70s starting on Saturday and remaining windy. Winds lighten by Sunday. Warm and dry weather next week with highs in the upper 70s.

Wind Advisory in effect Thursday 8 am- 10 pm. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.