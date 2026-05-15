TONIGHT: Clear Low: 71 ° Winds: SW 5-15

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 94° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25

SUNDAY: Sunny High: 90° Winds: SW 20-25 G 45 MPH



Friday’s Haiku

More wind this weekend

Sunny, highs in the nineties

High Wind Watch Sunday

Low 70s tonight with clear skies. Sunny, warm and windier this weekend as an area of low pressure moves into the region. It’ll bring strong southwest winds to Southern Nevada with gusts between 25-45 mph. A High Wind Watch in effect on Sunday 11 am – 5 am Monday. Secure loose items, watch for blowing dust, be prepared for dangerous crosswinds and possible power line and tree damage. Highs the 90s this weekend. Strong north winds and cooler on Monday with highs in the low 80s.