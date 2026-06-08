Wind returns tomorrow with a big warmup ahead

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 73°

TOMORROW: Intermittent cloud cover. SW winds increasing to 15mph in the afternoon, gusts up to 30mph. High: 99°

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy, gusts up to 25mph. High: 100°

The winds are picking up again tomorrow so the National Weather Service has re-issued Red Flag Warnings for parts of Southern Nevada including Las Vegas from 10AM Monday through 9pm.

With fire weather concerns, here are some tips to keep in mind:



Avoid outdoor activities with open sparks or flames

Don't park or drive on dry vegetation

BBQ only in permitted areas

You can keep updated on the latest fire restrictions at nevadafireinfo.org.

We'll see periodic cloud cover in the Las Vegas valley with afternoon winds picking up to around 15mph, gusts up to 30mph. More sunshine is anticipated by Tuesday.

We're looking at the upper 90s, low triple digits for the next couple days with a jump in temps expected mid-week. Wednesday and Thursday, we're looking at a high of 105. By Friday, those temps are expected to get very hot and we're currently looking at a high of 109 in Las Vegas!