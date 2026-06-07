Wind, fire weather, and cooler temps in Las Vegas

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 77°

TOMORROW: SW winds increasing to 15mph in the afternoon, gusts up to 25mph. High: 99°

MONDAY: Breezy, gusts up to 25mph. High: 99°

Temperatures cool off slightly over the next few days with highs in the upper 90s in the Las Vegas valley. Accompanied by the slight cooldown is a continued breeze coming in from the Southwest up to 15mph with gusts up to 25mph. We return to the triple digits Wednesday.

A Red Flag Warning for Clark County has expired as of 11pm Saturday night, but fire conditions still persist in Southern Nevada due to the hot temps, dry environment, and sustained winds. We'll see an additional alert — Fire Weather Watch — return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday.