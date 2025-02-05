Wind Continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's windy this morning and in the 50s in Las Vegas. A blustery forecast continues as highs reach the low 70s under a mostly sunny sky and southwest gusts of 30-35 mph.

Nighttime and early morning lows drop to near 50° as gusts linger at 15-20 mph.

Thursday sees 30 mph gusts, highs in the upper 60s, and mostly sunny weather.

Friday contends with 40 mph gusts, so blowing dust will be more widespread. Highs reach the upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

Cooler weather returns for the weekend, with highs in the low 60s as daytime north breezes weaken under 15 mph. Nighttime lows this weekend drop to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Highs next week will be cooler, in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The UV index is "moderate" these days, which means a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even in the winter months.

The pollen levels are medium-high to high this week, with juniper and ash the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to particle pollution. The wind may blow some dust around in open, wind-prone areas.