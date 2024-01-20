Mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s. Scattered showers on Saturday and the shower chances will continue on Sunday. Wide spread rain likely on Monday and into early Tuesday. Drier weather by Wednesday. Rain fall amounts around .25'-.50" and snow amounts 6-12" above 7000'.
Wet Weather Returns This Weekend
Channel 13 Weather Forecast| Friday, January 19
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 22:14:19-05
