Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s. More clouds tomorrow and and highs in the upper 60s. Rain moves in late Wednesday and will continue on Thursday and Friday. Accumulations around 0.25"-0.50" . Snow levels above 6000' with 8-16" of accumulations. Drier on Saturday and then another round of rain and snow Sunday into Monday.
Wet Weather on the Way
Channel 13 Weather Forecast| Tuesday, January 30
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jan 30, 2024
