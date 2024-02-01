Wet Thursday

Rain has turned widespread in Las Vegas and will last into the evening. We'll see about 0.20" of rain in most spots, so streets will be slick. Aside from the rain, it's breezy (gusts 25 mph) and cold with temperatures dropping to the low 50s as the day wears on. Lows tonight drop to the mid 40s as showers thin out before midnight. A push of spotty showers is expected around sunrise on Friday. The rain chance drops from 100% Thursday to 30% Friday, so it won't be wet everywhere. Despite partial sun tomorrow, highs are limited to the upper 50s and 20 mph gusts will accentuate the chill.

Heavy snow is expected above 6,000 feet today and tonight, with additional snow showers Friday, so a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. Snowfall of 10" to 20" is likely for Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon! Gusts of 45 mph will blow the snow around and impact visibility. Travel is discouraged in the mountains during this time. Driving in Lincoln County will be slippery above 5,000 feet (including stretches of Highway 93 near Caliente and Pioche) today and tomorrow so a Winter Weather Advisory is also in place.

Saturday in Las Vegas looks dry and partly cloudy, with wake-up readings near 40° and daytime highs in the mid 50s. Sunday turns mostly cloudy and stays similarly chilly, but winds each weekend day will be capped at 10-15 mph. A small 20% chance of showers develops Sunday afternoon and increases to 30% on Monday. Rain amounts look light during this stretch. Rain increases in coverage Tuesday and Wednesday (60% chance) with a few tenths of an inch expected each day. Temperatures remain below-average in the upper 50s those days, and nighttime lows will be in the mid 40s.