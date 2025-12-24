Wet and Windy Christmas Eve in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Chance of showers Low:53° Winds:NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Rain High:62° Winds:S 10-15 G30

THURSDAY: Scattered showers High:65° Winds: S 10-15 G25



Tuesday’s Haiku

Cloudy, cool evening

Wet and Windy Christmas Eve

Heavy rain at times

Cloudy with a chance of showers tonight lows near 50°. A strong winter storm system is headed our way. Rain and wind by Wednesday (Christmas Eve) becoming widespread and heavy at times. This may cause some flooding in the area. A Flood Watch in effect 4am Christmas Eve-4am Christmas Day. Gusts up to 30 mph. Scattered showers on Christmas Day and Friday. Highs in the 60s with gusts up to 25 mph (Thu-Fri) We could see rainfall amounts around 0.50” by Friday night. Slight chance of showers on Saturday, but there will be plenty of dry time. Dry weather returns on Sunday and continuing through early next week. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s the next 7 days.

Wind Advisory for Colorado River Valley in effect on Christmas Eve-Christmas Day

Wind Advisory in effect today for Lincoln County until Christmas Day

Traveling to California will be tough. Rain and heavy Sierra Mountain snow.