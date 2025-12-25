Wet and Windy Christmas Eve, Drier Christmas Day

TONIGHT: Showers likely Low:53° Winds:SE 10-15 G20

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy High:66° Winds:S 10-15 G25

FRIDAY: Chance of showers High:62° Winds:S 5-10



Wednesday’s Haiku

Cool, wet and windy

Drier and breezy Christmas

Highs in the sixties

Cool, windy and wet this Christmas Eve and showers will likely continue late tonight. Drier day on Thursday (Christmas) and breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. Another system moves in late Thursday into Friday giving us a chance of showers. Slight chance of showers lingers into Saturday, but there will be plenty of dry time. Rain amounts look light and light snow accumulations possible in the Spring Mountains.

Dry weather returns on Sunday and continues through early next week. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s the next 7 days.

Flood Watch in effect until 4am Christmas Day.

Wind Advisory for Colorado River Valley, Western Clark County and Southern Nye County in effect until Christmas Day 10pm

Wind Advisory in effect today for Lincoln County until Christmas Day 10pm

Weather alerts still in effect in California