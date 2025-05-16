Weekend Starts Windy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday brings mid 80s (after starting in the mid 60s) and a mostly sunny morning gives way to a mostly cloudy afternoon as southwest winds blow at 15-20 mph.

Friday night is mostly cloudy with lingering 5-15 mph breezes and lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday looks windy, with southwest gusts of 25-35 mph, highs in the mid 80s, and a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky. A 10% shower chance is here Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

Lows only drop to the mid 60s as 15-20 mph wind continues Saturday night.

Sunday sees mostly sunny conditions, west-northwest winds at 15-20 mph, and highs in the low 80s.

Sunday night drops near 60° as north breezes linger at 10-20 mph.

Highs next week climb from the low 80s Monday (north gusts 15-25 mph) to the upper 80s Tuesday (light winds).

Las Vegas has hit 99° two times in May, but we have yet to officially hit 100° at Harry Reid International Airport.

The mid 90s return Wednesday (first 90s in over a week by then) and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday highs will be near 100°.

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today with ozone the primary pollutant.