Weekend showers

LAS VEGAS — Friday delivers a mostly cloudy sky, light winds, and highs in the low 60s. It won't feel as mild as yesterday without the sun. Expect occasional showers Friday night through the weekend. Highs will be near 60° Saturday and in the upper 50s Sunday. The weekend delivers plenty of clouds in between the passing wet weather. The valley expects between 0.25" and 0.50" of rain with this system between Saturday and Tuesday, the bulk of which will fall Monday afternoon, Monday night, and Tuesday morning, so that's when traffic troubles are most likely. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid 50s, with upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. No big wind is expected with this weather system. Lows at night dip to the mid 40s this weekend through next week. Snow levels with this system will be around 7,500 feet, so a mix of rain and snow is expected around Mt. Charleston (up to 8" snow) while mainly snow falls in Lee Canyon (up to 18" snow). Drier weather is back in Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon, although a slim 10% rain chance returns Wednesday. Completely dry weather and more sunshine on Thursday sends highs back to the low 60s.