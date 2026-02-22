Warmup underway! 60s Sunday, 70s Monday in Las Vegas

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 40°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Light & variable wind. High: 66°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Light & variable wind. High: 71°

Our skies will see some variable cloud cover over the next few days with some remaining weak low pressure moving in from the Pacific Coast. However, the dominating trend is high pressure aloft...which means temperatures are getting a major boost this week.

Sunday is looking marvelous in Southern Nevada with seasonable temperatures in the mid-60s for Las Vegas and partial cloud cover. Get outdoors and enjoy it!

The warmup doesn't stop there. We'll see the low 70s by Monday and see those temperatures continue to climb into next week. By next weekend, Las Vegas has a shot at seeing highs return to the 80s! Average temperatures this time of year are in the mid-60s so we will be ending February on a warmer than average note. I guess it's time for pool season!