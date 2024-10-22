Warmth Continues

LAS VEGAS — Another cool sunrise in the upper 50s and low 60s before temperatures climb above-average this afternoon (84°). Highs stay warm for the season through the weekend, in the mid 80s, which is nearly 10° above-average. We fall back to the low 60s each night and early morning the rest of the week. High clouds mix with the sun Thursday, and will be more prevalent Friday through the weekend into early next week. A breezy cool down develops early next week. Highs Monday hit 79° and then dip to the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, Halloween next Thursday sees a high of 71° with trick-or-treat temperatures in the low 60s falling to the 50s after 9:00 p.m.