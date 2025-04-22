Warmth Ahead, Breezes Return Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas starts in the upper 50s and 60s this morning. It's sunny and calm now, but the sky turns partly cloudy later and southwest winds increase to 10-20 mph.

Upper 80s are the rule Tuesday and Wednesday, with mid 80s Thursday and low 80s Friday.

A round of more organized southwest breezes develops Wednesday through Saturday, with afternoon gusts between 25-30 mph.

Highs dip to the middle 70s this weekend and remain in the upper 70s Monday.

Nighttime lows will be in the low 60s this week, and dip to the mid 50s Friday night across the weekend.

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels range from medium-high to high the next several days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow as light winds have allowed some particle pollution to build.