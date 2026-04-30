Warming Up, Windy Sunday and Monday

MORNING: A cool start in the 60s with light winds and a clear sky. We'll reach the 70s by 9 a.m. Breezes will pick up from the north at 10-20 mph by midday.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and north breezes at 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Cooling into the 70s with north breezes at 10-15 mph and a mainly clear sky. The "Flower Moon" is full tonight, rising after 7 p.m. in the eastern sky.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 60s as north winds continue at 10-20 mph.

Expect mid 80s Friday with a mostly sunny sky and north breezes continuing at 10-20 mph.

Nighttime lows remain in the 60s through the upcoming weekend before dropping to the 50s early next week.

The weekend is warmer; expect 89° on Saturday and 90° on Sunday. A few southeast breezes Saturday afternoon may reach 10-20 mph, before stronger southwest winds at 20-35 mph get going Sunday.

South winds continue at 20-30 mph on Monday as highs reach the upper 70s.

A dip to the upper 70s and low 80s is expected Tuesday (15 mph gusts) and Wednesday (15 mph gusts).

Forecast pollen levels are "medium-high" today and tomorrow, and "medium" Friday through the weekend. Ragweed, olive, and grasses are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" to "very high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.