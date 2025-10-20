Warming up to the 80s on this Monday!

MORNING: A little chilly! Mostly clear skies and calm winds. Las Vegas starts the day out in the low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny. Light, variable winds. High: 81°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Light, variable winds. Low: 61°

A nice October day ahead for us in the Las Vegas Valley! We start out the day on a cooler note in the 60s, once that sun comes up will get back to the mid-70s by mid-day. Temperatures peak in the low 80s this afteroon with plenty of sunshine to go around.

We are looking at a very consistent temperature outlook to kick of this week with temperatures slightly warmer than average. Highs in the low 80s expected through Saturday.

Sunny skies will hang out in Southern Nevada Monday and Tuesday. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning a weak low-pressure system migrates into Nevada - but we won't see too much of an impact locally beyond some cloud cover and a slight dip in temperatures, with slightly stronger breezes. We could see a few spotty sprinkles touch down, but ultimately, it will not disrupt the mild nature of the week ahead.