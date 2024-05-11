Warming Up This Weekend

Spotty showers around through the evening hours as an area of low pressure is over our region. Mostly sunny and warm tomorrow with highs in the 80s. More heat on the way on Sunday as high pressure builds in. Highs in the low 90s and we’ll stay in the 90s through the work week with mostly sunny skies.
Posted at 8:06 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 23:06:48-04
