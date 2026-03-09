Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warming trend continues Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 51°

TOMORROW: Sunny. S SE winds 5-10 mph. High: 79°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. S SW winds 5-10mph. High: 80°

A warmer-than-average week is ahead for Southern Nevada. We'll see incremental boosts in high temperatures day by day through the work week. Ridging high pressure migrating towards the southwest will push our temperatures into the low 90s in Las Vegas by next weekend! This is very warm, about 15-20 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. As we warm up this week, make sure to stay hydrated and seek out shade! Such a quick warm up may feel a little jarring for our bodies, and it's a good idea to do what you can to acclimatize to the warmer weather this week.

Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy next weekend with highs in the low 90s. The previous records for 3/14 and 3/15 is 89° and 88° respectively, so if we do reach the 90s we'll be breaking records.

