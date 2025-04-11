Warmest So Far This Year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today starts mainly sunny and in the 60s before a record-setting high of 96° with partly cloudy afternoon conditions.

Southwest gusts to 20 mph later today increase to 30 mph Saturday afternoon alongside a mostly cloudy sky and a record-tying high of 91°.

A drop to the mid 80s returns Sunday through next week, although that's still above-average for Las Vegas in April.

The UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels remain medium-high the next several days, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today as ozone and particles gather in the warm and still atmosphere.