Warmer with remaining breezes Tuesday

TONIGHT: Decreasing cloud cover. Low: 75°

TOMORROW: Clear and breezy. SW winds increasing to 15mph in the afternoon, gusts up to 25mph. High: 100°

WEDNESDAY: Hot and sunny. High: 105°

A southwesterly breeze will stick with us Tuesday in Southern Nevada. Gusts will be strongest between 12pm and 7pm up to 25mph in the Las Vegas valley. Clear skies tomorrow with seasonably warm temps in the low triple digits.

Heat builds through the rest of the work week with temperatures reaching nearly 10 degrees above average by Friday. Because of this, the risk of heat-related illness will increase over the next few days. Stay safe, stay hydrated! GO VGK!