Warmer with Lighter Winds This Weekend

TONIGHT: Clear Low:56° Winds: NW 5-15

SATURDAY: Sunny High:80° Winds: NW 5-15 G20

SUNDAY: Sunny High:85° Winds: N 5-10



Friday’s Haiku

Fifties late tonight

Sunny and warm Saturday

Highs around eighty

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s with lighter winds. Less wind and warmer temperatures as high pressure builds back into the region this weekend. Sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 80s and mid 80s on Sunday (Easter). We’ll stay mostly sunny, warm and dry next week with highs in the 80s. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

LAKE WIND ADVISORY is effect until 5 PM Saturday.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.

WHERE: Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

IMPACTS: Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.