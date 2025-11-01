Warmer than normal end to October signals beautiful kick off to November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Happy Nevada Day and happy Halloween!

We're wrapping up October and starting November with above normal temperatures and dry, calm conditions, and staying that way in Southern Nevada for the foreseeable future.

Our daytime high on October 31 at Reid Airport was 81 degrees, which is six degrees above our normal high of 75. It's the fourth time in the last 10 years that Halloween saw a temperature in the 80s—definitely not the chilly Halloween night a lot of us who grew up here are used to!

Overnight lows will still be chilly down around 60 tonight, but that's about five degrees above normal, too!

As we look ahead, you can basically copy and paste Friday's forecast on Saturday—expecting 81 again at Reid Airport with nearly all of our neighborhoods in the low 80s.

Don't forget! We "fall back" to standard time at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed tomorrow night. Sunday's sunrise will be before 6 a.m., and sunset will be before 5 p.m., which is no fun, but on the bright side that extra hour of sleep will be fantastic!

Mostly sunny, dry and warmer than normal conditions continue well into next week and next weekend, although we do expect temps to come down a notch or two closer to seasonal averages by the end of next week.

Have a great weekend!