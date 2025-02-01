Warmer Temps This Weekend

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s. More sunshine this weekend and warmer temperatures as well with high pressure overhead. Highs in the low 60s on Saturday and 70s by Sunday. The above average temperatures will continue through early next week with more wind back in Las Vegas starting on Tuesday. Slight chance of showers on Wednesday. Cooler temperatures later in the week. Average high 60-61.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.