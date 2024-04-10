Warmer Temperatures Tomorrow

Mostly clear skies tonight with lighter winds and temperatures in the 50s. Plenty of sunshine and warmer tomorrow with high pressure overhead. Highs will reach into the low 80s across the region. We’ll continue to warm up into the 80s through the rest of the work week. More wind by Friday and that will continue through the weekend.
Posted at 7:28 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 22:28:56-04
