Warmer Temperatures on Tuesday

Clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Quiet weather this week as an area of high pressure stays overhead. Highs will be above normal starting on Tuesday and will continue through the rest of the week. It will also be breezy at times with gusts up to 20-25 mph. High temperatures will reach into the 80s and by Sunday we could see our first 90 day of the year.
Posted at 7:18 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 22:18:09-04
