Mostly clear and quiet tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s. Dry weather will stay with us through the weekend and into next week with high pressure overhead. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 60s by Sunday and that will last until Wednesday. We'll have a chance of rain by Thursday.
Warmer Temperatures on the Way
Channel 13 Weather Forecast| Thursday, January 25
Posted at 11:49 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 02:49:50-05
