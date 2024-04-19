Warm with More Sunshine on Friday

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures into the 60s. A weak system will bring a slight chance of showers in Lincoln County tomorrow. More sunshine and highs in the upper 80s and a little breezy too in Las Vegas. High pressure builds in this weekend and temperatures will be very warm for this time of year. Sunny skies and highs in the low 90s on Saturday and the 90s will stay with us through early next week.
Posted at 7:17 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 22:17:34-04
