Warm with More Clouds on Friday

Mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s and 60s overnight. Nice day on Friday with increasing clouds. Breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph and high temps in the 80s. Big changes for the weekend. An area of low pressure will be dropping into the region and giving us another round of strong winds on Saturday. SW 20-25 Gusts up to 40 mph. Slight chance of showers late Saturday into early Sunday. Breezy on Sunday and cooler. Highs in the 70s. Dry and warmer next week.