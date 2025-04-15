Morning T'Showers; Warm Today and Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Showers with some thunder are around early this morning, and may linger around Las Vegas into the mid-morning.

After starting in the 60s and 70s, Las Vegas looks partly cloudy with southeast winds at 10-20 mph this afternoon as highs return to the mid 80s.

Tonight drops to the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky and 5-15 mph breezes.

Wednesday is breezy, with south winds at 15-25 mph, partly cloudy conditions, and highs in the mid 80s after another start in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday is breezy with southwest winds at 15-25 mph and increasing clouds, a 30% chance of showers starting in the afternoon, and cooler highs in the mid 70s.

The rain chance hovers at 40% Thursday night with mostly cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures in the low 50s.

Friday is quite cool for April; highs only reach the mid 60s after a morning in the low 50s. There's a continued 40% chance of showers, and north breezes at 10-20 mph are expected.

Saturday looks pleasant, albeit cooler-than-average for mid-April. A crisp early morning near 50° will give way to afternoon highs in the low-and-mid 70s with sunshine and north breezes at 5-15 mph.

Easter Sunday starts chilly, in the low 50s at sunrise, but finishes in the low 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine, as well as some afternoon southwest breezes at 10-20 mph.

Next week brings highs in the mid 80s, which is a bit above-average for this time of year.

The UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels range from medium-high to high the next several days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today as ozone has gathered in the warm atmosphere.