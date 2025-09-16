Warm & toasty weather continues!

TODAY: Sunny skies. Light & variable winds. High: 98°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Light & variable winds. Low: 75°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with increasing cloud cover. Light & variable winds. High: 98°

High temperatures will get an additional boost Tuesday. We're on track to see a high temperature of 98 degrees Tuesday which is three degrees warmer than average.

A high-pressure pattern in the region keeps us toasty and sunny through most of tomorrow. More cloud cover will develop into Thursday along with rain chances.

Friday has a 50% chance of rain in Las Vegas. We are still a few too many days out to nail down exact timing and location of storms. With this pattern change, temperatures will drop back to the low 90s/ upper 80s Friday.

This wet weather pattern that will develop in the region is that it will possibly carry some precipitation (remnants) from Tropical Storm Mario which is traveling north outside of the Baja California Peninsula. We're still fine tuning the forecast to if we'll see any heavier rainfall with this system.

You get a nice visual of what's going on in the atmosphere (high pressure & tropical storm) affecting our region if you take a look at the GOES satellite from last night.

Check it out here: