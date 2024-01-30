Clear and cool overnight. Temps will drop into the upper 40s across the region. Sunny and warm again tomorrow with highs reaching into the low 70s. More clouds on Wednesday and rain chances return by Thursday and continue through Friday. Mainly dry on Saturday and another round of wet weather Sunday and Monday.
Warm Temperatures Continue
Channel 13 Weather Forecast| Monday, January 29
Posted at 12:10 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 03:10:59-05
