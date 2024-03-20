Warm Stretch Ahead

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas starts in the low 50s with a calm and clear sky. Today is even warmer, in the upper 70s, with sunshine and winds under 10 mph. A reminder that the UV index is "moderate" from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and "high" around 1:00 p.m., so sunscreen is a good idea. Tree pollen remains "very high" across Southern Nevada. Southwest breezes at 15-20 mph on Thursday and 25-30 mph Friday accompany continued warm highs in the upper 70s. Saturday is windier (southwest gusts 35-40 mph) and partly cloudy as highs drop to the upper 60s. Another dip Sunday (65°) as west-northwest breezes blow at 15-25 mph. Spotty showers are possible in the valley on Sunday, but more likely in the mountains. Monday sees lingering winds at 10-20 mph as highs remain in the mid 60s and a mix of clouds and sun continues. Nighttime lows through the next week will be in the mid 50s. Las Vegas hovers near 70° with a mostly sunny forecast through the middle of next week.