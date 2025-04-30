Warm, Some Breezes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a partly cloudy early morning in the 60s, clouds will increase this afternoon as southwest gusts approach 20 mph and highs reach the mid 80s. There's a 10% chance of a few raindrops this afternoon.

Lows tonight drop to the mid 60s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Highs in the mid 80s Thursday come alongside a 20% chance of showers and possibly thundershowers (mainly midday and afternoon) as breezes blow at 5-15 mph.

Temperatures move from the mid 60s early Friday to the upper 80s in the afternoon, with a partly cloudy and dry forecast as gusts remain under 15 mph.

Highs in mid 80s Saturday come with gusty south-southwest winds at 20-35 mph and increasing clouds. There's a 20% chance for showers late in the day that carries into Saturday night (when lows drop to the 50s).

Temperatures tumble considerably by the end of the weekend, with Sunday highs in the upper 60s as southwest gusts hit 25 mph, alongside a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers.

Lows at night drop from the 60s Friday night to the 50s Saturday night into early next week.

Monday remains cooler than average, in the upper 60s with a mostly cloudy sky and gusts capped at 15 mph.

Tuesday sees mid 70s, but 80° weather Wednesday gives way to a warm-up the rest of next week.

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels range from medium-high to medium the next several days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow.