Warm & breezy holiday forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. SW wind 5-10mph. Low: 69°

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Afternoon/evening SW wind 9-13mph. High: 96°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. SW wind 10-25mph. High: 94°

Mild and warm weather continues to hang out with us in Southern Nevada — which means we've got a nice holiday ahead for Memorial Day! If you're plan to be in the backyard grilling, hitting up the lake, golfing, or just spending time outdoors...remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen! Seek out shade when you need a break, as temperatures will be slightly warmer than average in the mid-90s in the Las Vegas valley Monday. In the afternoon and evening, we'll see the occasional breeze up to 13mph coming from the southwest.

More wind hits us on Tuesday due to the influence of a low-pressure system moving into the region from the Pacific Northwest. As a result, the air pressure gradient will tighten in the skies above and we'll see strong, gusty winds. This will kick up blowing dust and debris for our Tuesday, especially in the afternoon hours.

As a result of this low-pressure, temps will drop back to below-average levels mid-week. We're talking the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday!

The cooldown is short-lived, we'll be back to the 90s by next weekend.