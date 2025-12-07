Warm and wonderful Sunday ahead!

TONIGHT: Clear. Light, variable winds. Low: 46°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Light, variable winds. High: 66°

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Light, variable winds. High: 68°

Temperatures remain on the milder side this weekend with plenty of sunshine and calm conditions to carry us into Sunday. We'll see mostly sunny skies with increasing cloud cover into the evening hours. Las Vegas will see a high temp of 66 degrees which is eight degrees warmer than average.

The warming trend doesn't stop there. We'll continue to see above normal temperatures through this next week...getting all the way up to the low 70s by Wednesday! Light, variable winds will continue to settle in the Las Vegas Valley over the next few days. Winds will be stronger towards the Lower Colorado River Valley tomorrow afternoon with wind speeds up to 20mph.