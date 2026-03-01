Warm and windy Sunday followed by a cooldown

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Light, variable wind s sw 5-7mph. Low: 57°

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy with W SW winds 10-15mph, gusts up to 25mph. High: 85°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. S SW wind 10-15mph, gusts up to 25mph. High: 79°

We're set for a toasty day tomorrow with high temperatures soaring nearly 20 degrees warmer than average! Las Vegas is expecting a high in the mid-80s and should shatter a daily record. The previous record on March 1 is 82 set in 1986. If you plan to spend time outside tomorrow, grab the sunscreen and water since our bodies still need time to acclimatize to the warmer temps.

An incoming low-pressure system will make conditions breezy Sunday into Monday. We're tracking southwesterly wind speeds around 15mph in the afternoon tomorrow in the valley, with gusts up to 25mph.

To kick off the work week, we'll get back to the upper 70s as this low-pressure cools us back down for this extended forecast period.