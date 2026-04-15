Warm and Windy on Thursday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:59° Winds: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy High:81° Winds: SW 15-25 G 35

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High:69° Winds: N 15-20 G 30



Wednesday’s Haiku

Windy tomorrow

Warm with partly cloudy skies

Highs in the eighties

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy and windy on Thursday as an area of low pressure approaches Southern Nevada. Highs in the low 80s. Cool with gusty north winds on Friday with highs only in the upper 60s. Lighter winds and warmer returns this weekend as high pressure builds in. More wind early next week.

